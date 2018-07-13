Frankie Dettori could appeal 10-day suspension for careless riding

Jockey is set to miss Goodwood Festival after receiving ban at Newmarket on Friday
Frankie Dettori was handed a 10-day suspension for careless riding at Newmarket on Friday. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Frankie Dettori is to consider an appeal against the 10-day suspension for careless riding handed to him at Newmarket on Friday.

The Italian was left “devastated” following the verdict of the stewards, which rules him out of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the whole of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Dettori found himself in hot water following the run of Angel’s Hideaway in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, in which John Gosden’s filly finished second to the impressive Pretty Pollyanna.

Angel’s Hideaway had veered right under pressure with over a furlong still to run in the six-furlong Group Two contest, with Main Edition and La Pelosa among those suffering interference in behind.

Dettori said: “I will think about it (appeal), of course. I would have said ‘yes’, but I’ve got to check with the PJA (Professional Jockeys Association) and I’ve got to look at the videos again.

“I’m devastated, of course.”

While the stewards considered the interference had not improved the placing of Angel’s Hideaway, they said Dettori had been given the suspension as “he allowed his mount to shift right without timely or sufficient correction which caused Chicas Amigas to be checked and also caused considerable interference to both La Pelosa and Main Edition”.

Dettori would have been expected to ride Gold Cup winner Stradivarius in the Goodwood Cup, as well as Without Parole in the Sussex Stakes.

