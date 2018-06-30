O’Brien boys make Irish Derby a family affair

Latrobe ran out a famous winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh for brothers Joseph and Donnacha O’Brien.

Trained by Joseph and ridden by Donnacha - sons of Aidan O’Brien - the 14-1 chance was never far from the pace set by O’Brien senior’s Rostropovich.

The latter looked like being swamped at the two-furlong pole, as Latrobe and then Saxon Warrior loomed large, but he refused to buckle and in the end it was only by a narrow margin that Latrobe forced his head in front.

Saxon Warrior, winner of the 2000 Guineas and fourth in the Epsom Derby, had to settle for third as the even-money favourite.