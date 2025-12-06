Jockey Danny Gilligan free to race over festive period after ‘non-trier’ ban lifted

Jockey Danny Gilligan covered in mud after finishing the Remix Dry Mortar Novices' Handicap Hurdle on Creadan Grace at Ascot in November. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Rising star Danny Gilligan has received a massive Christmas bonus with the lifting of a 14-day ban. The suspension had been imposed under ‘Non-Trier’ rules, but it has been removed entirely by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) appeals panel.

The 19-year-old jockey, increasingly an integral part of Gordon Elliott’s in-form team, was suspended at Navan last month.

Gilligan rode Elliott’s Gunnery Sergeant into 11th in a maiden hurdle, after which Elliott told the stewards his charge may have finished three or four places closer “with a more vigorous ride”.

The suspension would have ruled Gilligan out until the New Year. He appealed the severity of the penalty at a hearing held on Tuesday.

The triple-Cheltenham Festival winning jockey accepted he was in breach of Rule 212 in not being “seen to obtain from his mount timely, real and substantial efforts to achieve the best possible place”.

Despite that, the panel chaired by Justice Peter Kelly lifted the whole penalty after evidence from Elliott’s vet, Eduardo Martinez, was presented to it. Martinez’s evidence showed that tests taken from Gunnery Sergeant the morning after the race confirmed the horse had a severe bacterial infection.

Martinez stated that, in such cases, it’s not unusual for a horse to appear normal when examined post-race. However, he added his opinion that a horse with a diagnosed severe bacterial infection would not perform at its best in a race.

The IHRB panel “attached weight” to the new evidence. They also accepted Gilligan’s acceptance of the rule breach. However, they set aside the 14-day suspension. The 60-day suspension from racing for Gunnery Sergeant remains in place.

Gilligan, already twice successful in the Galway Plate, has a handful of rides back at Navan on Saturday, including Port Authority in the Grade Two Novice Hurdle.

Elliott runs three in that race, with Jack Kennedy opting for the Clonmel winner Kovanis for Gigginstown. Sam Ewing is on Classical Creek, but Port Authority was so impressive winning his maiden at Naas that few will take him lightly.

Gilligan is on top-weight Buddy One for his father Paul in the €100,000 Bective Handicap Hurdle, a race in which Elliott saddles four. Ewing is on board Grimaud, who has ground to make up on Paddy’s Milestone from last month, but could emerge on top this time if racing less keen.

Saturday’s Navan action is live on TG4 and includes an interesting Beginners Chase where Wingmen takes on a talented field. The Elliott runner had a thankless task trying to keep tabs on Final Demand here last month, but should step up from that experience.

In other news, last year’s Irish Derby hero Los Angeles will stand as a National Hunt stallion at Coolmore in 2026. The triple-Group One winner, who features among entries for next Sunday’s Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin, will be based at Castlehyde Stud.

It continues the trend of recent Irish Derby winners such as Hurricane Lane, Santiago and Harzand winding up breeding for the jumps sector. Mile-and-a-half performance has become more unfashionable in the breeding sector.