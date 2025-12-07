Found A Fifty highlights another Gordon Elliott four-timer in Hilly Way victory

Found A Fifty ridden by Jack Kennedy on their way to winning the BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase at Cork Racecourse, Mallow. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gordon Elliott secured a superb Sunday four-timer at Cork that helped him sweep past the 100-winner mark for the season in Ireland with a couple of weeks to spare before Christmas.

Once again, he beat his great rival Willie Mullins to triple-figures and the highlight of his Cork tally was how Found A Fifty exposed enough chinks in the odds-on Majborough to land the featured €100,000 Bar 1 Hilly Way Chase.

It continued a vintage run of form that saw Elliott saddle a four-timer at the previous Sunday’s Grade One programme in Fairyhouse, enjoy a Saturday hat-trick in Navan, and on top of all which the trainer unveiled a potential new contender for a confused Champion Hurdle picture.

Minor setbacks have ruled out Brighterdaysahead from beginning a novice chase career and Elliott is considering a change of tack back to hurdles for Leopardstown’s December Hurdle over Christmas.

That is the race that the Michael O’Leary-owned mare turned into a 30-length rout last season, setting her up for what looked to be a first-rate shot at Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle.

She failed to fire in that but with no horse putting their stamp on the championship picture so far this season, even prompting the British star Sir Gino to be switched back from fences, Brighterdaysahead might yet get another shot at it.

“It’s not ideal to be going jumping fences at Christmas when half the season is gone, but she’s in good form at home and is going to work this week.

“It’s not impossible that she could be supplemented for the two-mile race in Leopardstown. You see William Munny coming out of it yesterday, it’s definitely cutting up, and they say you should never be afraid of one horse.

“Obviously I’ll have to discuss it with Michael and Eddie [O’Leary, of Gigginstown House Stud]. I didn’t enter her in the race because I thought at the time we were going chasing. But it wouldn’t be a shock if she was supplemented.

“Whether we go chasing or stay over hurdles, I’m not sure. If you asked me two or three weeks ago I’d have said definitely chasing. But just with the way the race is cutting up you never know,” Elliott commented.

Such is his current momentum, any leftfield move Elliott makes must be seriously reckoned with.

Il Etait Temps ridden by Paul Townend on the way to winning the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Mullins secured the weekend’s Grade One pot with Il Etait Temps in Saturday’s Tingle Creek at Sandown – a first cross-channel success of the season – and a lingering fear for all his rivals must be that the full weight of his resources have yet to be cranked into full gear.

Nevertheless, Elliott’s own massed ranks could hardly be in better form and are cleaning up while the going is good.

On top of 101 winners in Ireland, there have been 15 Elliott victories in Britain as well as a remarkable US five-timer at Far Hills in Jew Jersey in October. If the trainer has characterised the season as something a of a rebuild, statistics say reconstruction is at full tilt.

The remorseless pursuit of winners anywhere will take Elliott to Ayr on Tuesday and even the Northumberland outpost of Hexham a day after that. The priceless mix of quantity and quality was stamped all over his Cork haul though.

With race fitness on his side, Found A Fifty was just the sort of doughty opponent to test Majborough’s claims of being a Champion Chase winner in waiting. Majborough might yet lift the two-mile crown but his jumping will have to improve significantly.

Repeatedly jumping to his left, the 4-6 favourite blundered at the fourth last and particularly at the second last. Jack Kennedy had been all out to keep tabs on his pacesetting rival but had reeled Majborough in by the last and Found A Fifty kept on strongly.

“We had fitness on our side and the rain that fell suited us. Today might have been our day to catch Majborough napping,” Elliott said. “To be fair, Majborough made mistakes so handed the race to us and today might have been our Gold Cup.”

The weekend finished with Il Etait Temps on top of most ante-post lists for the Champion Chase and Majborough eased to 5-1.

“I am hoping that that run will bring him on. I was hoping he’d jump a lot better so it is a bit disappointing. He will just have to improve his jumping to be competitive at that level,” Mullins considered. “We should be able to get to Leopardstown over Christmas with him if he recovers nicely from this race.”

The only frustrating element for Elliott was that four might have been five. His runner in the opener, Manoir De Mirande, fell at the last when looking a likely winner, although luck was on his side with Kazansky benefited from Le Labo’s final flight spill in another maiden.

The Grade Two Coolmore Mares Novice Chase as something of an afterthought for Kala Conti but she made the most of it to beat her old rival Kargese.

Although it was Kargese’s debut over fences, the 5-6 favourite’s jumping only cracked with a blunder at the final fence by which time Kala Conti was in command anyway.

Elsewhere, Donagh Meyler’s paint-scraping inside route on Good Girl Kathleen paid off in the Grade Three Stayers Novice Hurdle. With all his rivals, including Elliott’s disappointing odds-on favourite, Kalypso’chance staying side, Meyler’s gamble was rewarded on the Emmet Mullins trained winner.