Blaklion installed as 10-1 favourite for Grand National

Bookmakers got 7-4 about an Irish-trained horse landing April’s Randox Aintree Grand National after weights for the world’s most famous race were released last night.

Although the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Blaklion was installed an 10-1 favourite – and even got comparisons to the legendary Red Rum from his trainer – it is the Willie Mullins-trained Total Recall who was immediately rated his biggest danger.

The 14-1 shot, Total Recall, is one of 10 Mullins horses left in the race as 40 Irish-trained contenders remain in contention to run over the famous fences on April 14th.

Mouse Morris-trained Rule The World is the sole Irish winner in the last 10 years, scoring for Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown Stud in 2016. Prior to him, Silver Birch won in 2007 for Gordon Elliott, who also has 10 hopefuls left in the race.

“I’d imagine I will run Cause of Causes, Noble Endeavor, Ucello Conti and Tiger Roll. They would be the four at the moment. You’d have to imagine Cause Of Causes is the principal one. He was second last year and he looks like he has a lovely weight with 10.12,” Elliott said.

The National topweight is Gold Cup contender Definitly Red while Blaklion, fourth to One For Arthur last year, has been allotted 11.6.

Total Recall, winner of the Ladbrokes Trophy and the Munster National already this season, has been given 11.1.

“It is going to be hard for Total Recall. It’s not impossible but it makes life difficult. But with a horse like him you don’t know when they are going to stop improving,” said Patrick Mullins.

Paddy Power go 7-4 about an Irish-trained winner although it is 2-5 for a UK-based victor.