Aidan O’Brien hoping Magical can make seven the magic number in Juddmonte

Aidan O’Brien’s star mare Magical will try to make seven the magic number in Wednesday’s Juddmonte International at York.

Magical is already a six-time winner at Group One level while her trainer has a record seventh success in his sights in the day one highlight of the historic Ebor festival.

O’Brien currently shares half a dozen victories in the prestigious event with Michael Stoute having scored last year with Japan.

This time the Irishman relies on Magical, one of six runners declared on Monday, with Godolphin’s Ghaiyyath topping the betting for a heavyweight clash of racing’s top ownerships.

Also involved is Qatar Racing who will give their Guineas hero Kameko a first try at a mile and a quarter. Qatar were successful in the Juddmonte two years ago with Roaring Lion.

It is 20 years since O’Brien first won with Giant’s Causeway while he has also been successful in the Juddmonte with Duke Of Marmalade (2008,) Rip Van Winkle (2010,) Declaration Of War (2013) and Australia a year later.

Magical has already won both the Pretty Polly Stakes and the Tattersalls Gold Cup this season, rewarding the decision to bring her back into training having been initially retired to stud in 2019.

Ghaiyyath has been installed a general 5-4 favourite to give Godolphin a first win since Sulamani in 2004.

The five-year-old has won both the Coronation Cup and the Eclipse from the front this season. However his trainer, Charlie Appleby, insists Ghaiyyath doesn’t have to lead.

“We had a front runner in Meydan [in February’s Dubai Millennium Stakes] thinking we’d be happy to take a lead but they just aren’t quick enough to be able to lead him.

“As a three-year-old he also had a pacesetter in the Prix d Prince D’Orange and we sat in behind him, but he could only do it for so long.

“If someone wants to go a gallop and we can sit in behind, we’d be just as happy. He’s got a long stride and it’s more a matter of letting him get into his own comfortable rhythm,” he said.

Magical’s jockey Ryan Moore will also team up with her stable companion Mogul in Wednesday’s Sky Bet Great Votigeur Stakes

Mogul landed the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his last start. His opposition includes Too Darn Hot’s full-brother Darain – the world’s most expensive yearling in 2018 at 3.5 million guineas – who has won both his starts to date.

Another colt with a super pedigree is Kipling who has a third career start of his own at Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

The full brother to the 2016 Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner Seventh Heaven is also closely related to the 2011 Middle Park Stakes winner Crusade.

Runner-up to Lope Y Fernandez on his debut last year, Kipling subsequently failed to fire in a maiden at Newmarket. He makes his three-year-old debut at a mile and a half which on pedigree should suit.