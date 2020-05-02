‘A real shame’ - Horse racing restart delayed in Germany

Monday’s planned resumption of racing in Germany has been delayed, with the opening eight-race card at Dortmund postponed.

Racing has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but authorities had hoped to restart the sport with a six-week programme of races announced, with no spectators and strict hygiene measures.

However, Monday’s meeting has not been given the necessary approval and will not go ahead.

Michael Vesper, president of Deutscher Galopp, said: “It is a real shame that Dortmund cannot restart the races after a break of almost two months.

“According to the hygiene concept developed by us, there is no risk of infection from ‘ghost races’ on the extensive racetracks, which has also been confirmed by local health authorities.

“We have received a lot of understanding from the state with our concerns, but unfortunately after the meeting of the German chancellor with the heads of state, the time was obviously not yet ripe for opening.

“We will continue to talk to the responsible authorities.”

The next scheduled meeting in Germany under the revised plan is at Hannover on Thursday.