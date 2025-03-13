Cheltenham 2025 day three: Live updates, race results and reaction on St Patrick’s Thursday

Day Three schedule

1.20pm – Ryanair Mares Novice Hurdle (Grade 2)

2pm – Jack Richards Novice Limited Handicap Chase

2.40pm – Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle)

3.20pm – Ryanair Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

4pm – Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.40pm – TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase

5.20pm – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase

The week is flying by and day three of the Cheltenham Festival – branded as St Patrick’s Day – could indeed feature a green hue on proceedings as the Irish raiders bid to add to the roll of honour: as it stands, Irish trained horses hold a 9-5 lead over British trained winners as we move on.

The official going from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, aka The Jockeys Club, for today’s racing is good to soft.

Today’s big race is the Ryanair Chase (for the Festival Trophy) (3.20) – which has a prize fund close to €440,000 – with nine horses doing to post, including French raider Il Est Francais. However the Willie Mullins trained Fact to File in the JP McManus colours with Mark Walsh on board is likely to carry the favourites mantle into the two miles five furlongs examination around Prestbury Park.

As our man on the ground Brian O’Connor has noted, attendances at the Festival this year are down – with around 200,000 due to pass through the gates this year, down from the record 280,000 in 2022 – and there are soundings that the showpiece of national hunt racing could be reduced from four days to three.

The Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle gets today’s seven race programme up and running with the Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap closing proceedings.