Walker Brendan Boyce qualifies for third Olympic Games

Donegal’s Brendan Boyce has booked his seat on the plane to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo following a fantastic performance in the 50k European Race Walking Championships in Alytus in Lithuania.

Boyce finished in a personal best time of 3:48.13 to claim fifth place overall. The race for third was a three-way battle between Boyce, Portugal’s Joao Vieira and Polish athlete Artur Brzozowski for much of the second half of the race. Vieira finished third with Brzozowski in fourth.

Tokyo will be Boyce’s third Olympic Games, having previously competed at London 2012 and Rio 2016.