Neil Doak names Ireland Under-20 side for World Championship opener against Georgia

Under-20 World Championship

Ireland v Georgia, Stadio San Michele, Sunday, 5pm Irish time (Live on Rugby Pass TV)

It’s been a difficult season to date for the Ireland Under-20s, losing four of five matches in the Six Nations and finishing bottom of the table. To compound matters they suffered a heavy defeat to Scotland, the only team they beat in that tournament, in a warm-up game ahead of the World Championship.

There were some mitigating circumstances for Neil Doak’s side, injuries depriving them of key players, but it doesn’t begin to explain the recurring performance glitches that undermined their ambition. Aspects of their patterns were good, they didn’t lack courage or character, but they got lost very easily in the weeds of their mistakes.

The playing personnel didn’t deviate much despite the results with the majority of changes coming in a turnstile selection within the matchday 23 from one game to the next, where starters were benched and then reinstated and vice versa.

There is a presumption that secondrow Alan Spicer and tighthead prop Niall Smyth are still sidelined through injury. In more uplifting news, prop Alex Usanov, Luke Murphy and Derry Moloney are all fully rehabilitated in time for Sunday’s opening game in Calvisano.

Ireland's Páidí Farrell. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Tullamore native Páidí Farrell, who plays with Old Wesley, will make his first start in a tournament game. He possesses a rare attribute in Irish rugby circles, top-end pace and given reasonable ball is a try-scoring threat as he demonstrated capably and consistently in the All-Ireland League.

There is a nice balance and plenty of footballing ability in the back three of Farrell, Charlie Molony and Derry Moloney, while the relocation of Ciarán Mangan (younger brother of Leinster’s Diarmuid) from wing to outside centre bodes well from an attacking perspective. He plays alongside the hard running Eoghan Smyth in midfield.

Tom Wood, son of former Ireland international Keith, has won the number 10 shirt, with Clark Logan at scrumhalf. In the Six Nations, Wood showed a nice skill set and self-possession to play his way through tougher moments. He has a better kicking game than his dad.

Billy Bohan, a player to emerge with credit during the Six Nations, teams up with Henry Walker and Alex Mullan in a ball-playing frontrow. Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan put in huge shifts in every match, while Murphy’s addition to a backrow which also contains captain Éanna McCarthy and Michael Foy, introduces steel and quality.

Foy was arguably Ireland’s best player in the Six Nations, a turbocharged presence on both sides of the ball. Ireland’s bench has a number of players who can change the tempo of a match, none more so than replacement scrumhalf Will Wootton.

Georgia will test Ireland’s mettle at the set piece, breakdown and on the gain-line. As they demonstrated last year when the sides met in this tournament, the Georgians are very sticky opponents, with Ireland squeezing home in a one-score game. They’d bite your hand off for a similar result here.

Doak’s side will later play hosts Italy and New Zealand in their other pool games.

IRELAND: Charlie Molony (UCD); Páidí Farrell (Old Wesley); Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution), Derry Moloney (Blackrock College); Tom Wood (Garryowen), Clark Logan (QUB); Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians), Henry Walker (QUB), Alex Mullan (Blackrock College); Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley), Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley); Michael Foy (UCC), Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians, capt), Luke Murphy (Young Munster).

Replacements: Mikey Yarr (UCD), Alex Usanov (Clontarf), Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch), Conor Kennelly (Highfield), Bobby Power (Galwegians), Will Wootton (Sale Sharks) Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere), Daniel Green (QUB).

Referee: J Rozier (France).

Under-20 World Championship Fixtures (all Irish times)

Sunday, June 29th

Ireland v Georgia, Calvisano, 5pm

Friday, July 4th

Ireland v Italy, Viadana, 7.30pm

Wednesday, July 9th

Ireland v New Zealand, Calvisano, 5pm