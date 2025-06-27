Man (70) caught after sexualised conversations online with people he believed were children, court hears

Cork Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard the girls' profiles were generated by and controlled by adults posing as children. Photograph: Daragh Mac Sweeney

A 70-year-old man was caught in a sting operation after he had sexualised conversations with parties he believed were 11 and 12-year-old girls, a court has heard.

Patrick (Pat) Linehan, previously of Comeragh Park, the Glen, Cork last month pleaded guilty to using technology to interact with children for the purpose of sexual exploitation. He also admitted to arranging to meet a child for the purpose of sexual assault.

Dt Gda Brendan Murray told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that on July 8th, 2023 gardaí were made aware of an incident at Comeragh Park on Cork City’s northside.

“On attending this address, they met with the accused, who was in the company of a number of people who purported to be members of an organisation called Child Online Protection Enforcers.

“A member of this group handed gardaí two USB storage devices which, he stated, contained sexualised conversations between the accused and two female children aged 11 and 12 years.”

Det Gda Murray was informed that these girls did not exist. He stated their profiles were generated and controlled by adults posing as children.

He told Judge Helen Boyle that when Mr Linehan was interviewed he admitted he had been in contact with two girls. He said Mr Linehan acknowledged he was aware of the girls’ ages.

“In the initial conversations with each of the profiles, Pat Linehan is informed he is communicating with children, and their ages are discussed on a number of occasions throughout the message threads.

“Pat Linehan initially states to both children he is 13 years old, but later, after sending selfie type photos of himself, is challenged and admits he is older, stating he was 62. (He was 68 at the time).”

Dt Gda Murray gave evidence to the effect that Mr Linehan sexualised the conversations very early on in the communications with both profiles and described in graphic detail sexual acts he would like to perform on the young girls.

“He asks if they would perform sexual acts on him, to which they reply, questioning if they’re allowed to do that, given their ages, Pat Linehan suggests nobody would know, that it would be a secret. He sent images of his penis to both girls, and he sent videos of a sexual nature to the profile of the 11-year-old.

“The message thread to both girls began on June 19th, 2023 and continued for a number of weeks, concluding on July 8th, 2023.”

Defence counsel Ronan Barnes, BL, indicated his client worked for Cork County Council for over 30 years. He said he had “an exemplary work record.”

Sentencing will be finalised on July 1st.