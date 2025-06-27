Ireland’s long-standing history of emigration is reflected in a piece by Mark Paul, London Correspondent, in which he says, “Over the decades the area had been a magnet for Irish immigrants, but the community aged. Younger London Irish now favour Hackney or Clapham. Meanwhile, Archway’s green army went grey.”

While Mark’s piece centres around Martin Fallon, an “old boy from Ireland” who died in May, he speaks to locals in the traditional London-Irish community about how things have evolved. It’s interesting to consider the changing face of the Irish community in London, especially since – for the most part – the whys of leaving their homeland are generally the same after all this time.

For Peter Flanagan, he says that when he first moved to the UK, he expected to stay about six months. Now, after six years, however, he’s wondering will he ever leave. Having bought his first home in the English capital, though, he feels that’s probably an indication – and not a conscious decision – that he’s here for good. Despite this, Flanagan says: “My real fear is staying in the UK so long that I go full Pierce Brosnan. So far removed from my place of origin that I become an awkward facsimile of myself. Half-remembered visions of my childhood blurring with drunken fever dreams. Perched on a barstool in a silk cravat, waxing lyrical about the old country to anyone who will listen. ‘I do miss Éire,’ I’d slur. ‘My father built our family home from clay and sticks on the banks of the river Liffey. I often wonder if it’s still standing.’”

Something students considering a move to the US should bear in mind are new visa requirements introduced this week. In a statement on Monday, the US embassy in Dublin said the US State Department is “committed to protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process”.

The embassy said visa applicants will be required to list all social media usernames or handles for every platform they have used from the last five years on their visa application form so these accounts can be vetted. Taoiseach Micheál Martin condemned the new requirements as “excessive” and said that they will cause “fear and anxiety” among young people. Read more about the changes here.

Columnist Laura Kennedy says there is always one question she is asked as an emigrant in Australia: “Are you staying or going?” And while it may be a nudge from loved ones to get you home, it eventually becomes a real question in need of a serious answer.

This month, she also looked at what Irish people are good at – digesting dairy, drinking and, of course, emigration. Our shortcoming? Pollen. And, by God, her allergies are not holding back in the hay fever capital of Canberra. As autumn hits down under, it’s not letting up either. She writes: “It does make me miss Limerick a bit, though, and its chaste plant-life that has the decency to die – or to play dead – once autumn shuffles in.”

Adrian O’Sullivan, from Cork, has no plans to leave Berlin, which he first visited in 1988 as an 18-year-old. Speaking to Frank Dillon, he says he’s noticed subtle changes over the years. “When I came here first, what I often remarked upon was that, for Germans, everything is absolutely forbidden unless it is allowed whereas, for the Irish, everything is allowed unless it is absolutely forbidden. Sometimes Irish people have come here thinking they can do things the same was as they can in Cahersiveen, but that doesn’t work.”

Wicklow woman Orla McLaughlin lives in Venice and says she felt connected to the city from early on. She misses friends and family in Ireland, however, and returns once or twice a year, “though it was easier when the children were younger. You inevitably miss out on some milestones and sharing some of your own too.”

Finally, if, when you ask yourself should you stay or go, you decide a return to Ireland is on the cards, you may want to check out our guide on how to go about buying property in Ireland from abroad.

