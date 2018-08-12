Utterly determined Ciara Mageean misses out on European medal

Laura Muir wins 1,500m gold as Mageean misses out on another medal in fourth

Ian O'Riordan at Berlin Olympiastadion

Ireland’s Ciara Mageean on her way to finishing fourth. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Faraway, so close. After running so smart and brave the utterly determined Ciara Mageean fell just short of winning another European 1,500m medal, finishing fourth behind Britain’s Laura Muir.

Muir hit the front a full 1,000m from home and never let up, winning in 4:03.32, with Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui coming through for silver in 4:03.08.

That left Mageean in a race for bronze with Laura Weightman, who got to the line first in 4:03.75, Mageean clocking in 4:04.63 in fourth, less than a second behind .

In truth Mageean had given herself every chance, timing her run to perfection it seemed as Weightman was visibly tiring, only still she managed to hang on.

In qualifying she both felt and looked like the athlete who won bronze two years ago in Amsterdam: at 26 she was also the oldest in the field, Muir still 25, winning her first outdoor gold medal.

No consolation whatsoever in fourth, however, and the Irish women’s relay team also just missed a place in their final by one spot, still running a national record of 43.30

Joan Healy, who ran the first leg, said: “I was really happy with the performance, got off to a good start and I was trying to concentrate on making up ground on the people outside me. It’s disappointing to be so close and to miss out but it’s really good to get a national record.”

Her sister Phil added: “It’s quicker than any Irish team has ever run so we’ll take the positives from that.”

Ciara Neville ran the third leg: “It was more exciting than intimidating and we couldn’t wait to get out there and give it our best shot.”

And Gina Apke-Moses brought them home in fourth: “We’ve got a great future ahead of us, we’ve got many, many years to build, to prepare and to get things right. It’s quite exciting to think about how good we’ll be in the future.”

