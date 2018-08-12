Ireland in second place at European pony championships

Ireland is lying in second place going into Sunday’s concluding show jumping phase of the European pony eventing championships in Bishop Burton, England.

The scores are very close at the top of the leaderboard with Ireland on 99.50, just over two penalty points behind Britain (97) and marginally ahead of France (100.50). Germany are currently lying fourth (122.60) with Italy in fifth place on 167.70.

Individually, the Irish squad are headed by Chloe Fagan who is in the silver medal position on Fernhill Timbacktoo (29.20) with Sophie Foyle lying fourth on Little Miss Fernhill (32.10). Isabelle Comerford is 10th on Colour Me Fancy (34.10), Ava Banahan is 12th on Regent des Mauvis (34.90), Harry Swan is 16th on Wilderwood Storm (36.20) and Holly Love is 16th with Cloughreagh Charlie (36.70). The individual leader overnight was Britain’s Saffron Osborne with the Irish-bred pony, Little Indian Feather (28).

Riding Quaprice d’Astree and Cuffesgrange Cavalidam respectively, brothers Tom and Max Wachman are in equal fifth place on four faults going into Sunday’s individual European pony show jumping championships at the same venue.