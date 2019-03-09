UCD and Trinity share the spoils in Colours races

A strong headwind and bobbly water made for testing conditions, but the Colours races between Trinity and UCD in the centre of Dublin were amongst the best of recent years. Both colleges recorded two wins.

UCD’s senior men took the Gannon Cup after a proper battle. Trinity got a good start and held a quarter of a length lead through the Ha’penny and Millennium bridges. The favourites found their rhythm and did what was expected, taking a one-length lead through the middle of the course.

Trinity would not let up. They ate into the lead and pushed hard to draw level as the crews passed under the final two bridges, James Joyce and Rory O’Moore. UCD held on and won by two-thirds of a length.

The Corcoran Cup for senior women was very different. Dublin University Ladies Boat Club were quite dominant, shooting into a big lead early and winning easily.

UCD won the novice women’s race. They got the jump off the start and try as they might, Trinity could not get back on level terms.

The novice men went the other direction, Trinity winning with a strong performance.

Colours Races 2019

Gannon Cup (Senior Men): UCD (Rob Brown, Jack Stacey, Andrew Goff, Shane O’Connell, Thomas Earley, Andrew Kelly, Cameron Murphy, David O’Malley; cox: Orlagh Reid) bt Trinity 2/3

Corcoran Cup (Senior Women): Trinity (Anna Mangan, Ellen Clohessy, Ruthie McHugh, Jane Hogg, Aoife Corcoran, Erika Deasy, Miriam Kelly, Aoife McGranaghan; cox: Clare White) bt UCD

Dan Quinn Shield (Novice Men): Trinity bt UCD 3l

Sally Moorhead Trophy (Novice Women): UCD bt Trinity 3l.