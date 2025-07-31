Lions v Australia: James Ryan to start third Test, James Lowe makes way for Kinghorn

James Ryan is to start for the Lions, while James Lowe misses out. Photograph: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

James Ryan will start alongside Maro Itoje, while Blair Kinghorn has been named in place of James Lowe in the only two changes to the British & Irish Lions starting XV for the third and final Test at the Accor Stadium, Sydney, on Saturday (kick-off 8pm local time/11am Irish).

With Joe McCarthy ruled out due to his foot injury, Ryan replaces Ollie Chessum, who drops to the bench, as Farrell again names nine Irish players in the starting team, as well as Ronan Kelleher among the replacements.

As Kinghorn can cover a number of positions, Farrell has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench, and he has recalled Ben Earl, meaning Josh van der Flier, who has played in 50 of Farrell’s 56 matches as Ireland head coach, misses out on the Test series altogether

Tadhg Furlong is set to equal Wales’s Alun Wyn Jones in starting nine consecutive Lions’ Test matches, while Itoje is also in line to play in the last nine Test matches – having come off the bench in the first Test against New Zealand in 2017 and starting the ensuing eight.

Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan are retained alongside Furlong in the all-Leinster/|Ireland front-row which started last week’s 29-26 win at the MCG, while the backrow of Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan and Tom Curry remains intact for the third Test in a row, as does the Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell combination at half-back.

In the continuing absence of Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki is again paired with Huw Jones, as are Tommy Freeman and last week’s match-winner Hugo Keenan in what is a clear statement of intent by Farrell to complete a three-nil series clean sweep.

“We have put ourselves in a great position to finish this tour with our best performance to date and create our own piece of history,” said Farrell.

“Last weekend’s Test match in Melbourne was an incredible spectacle and illustrated how special Lions Tours are and what they mean to both the players and the supporters.

“We are expecting another epic battle this weekend against a Wallaby side that showed their quality last week.”

Meanwhile, Taniela Tupou will play his first Test of the year in the third Test after Joe Schmidt called up the Racing-bound, 29-year-old tighthead in place of the injured Alan Ala’alatoa for the third and final Test.

The 59-Test prop is one of four changes to the Wallabies’ starting side, with Exeter-bound loose-forward Tom Hooper also replacing the injured Rob Valetini.

Nic White is named ahead of Jake Gordon, who misses out on the matchday squad altogether despite a strong, try-scoring 80-minute performance, in what will be the 35-year-old’s final Test.

White confirmed earlier on Thursday that he would retire from international rugby after the Sydney Test, before hanging up the boots altogether following the Super Rugby AU season in September.

“I’m not a sentimentalist,” stressed Schmidt, in stating that White’s kicking game was a factor in his selection given the forecast for Saturday in Sydney is for the rain of the last two days to continue into the weekend.

The other change sees Dylan Pietsch, who shone for the Western Force against the Lions in their tour opener five weeks ago, replace his Super Rugby teammate Harry Potter on the wing after the latter suffered a torn hamstring in last Saturday’s second Test.

Schmidt has also reverted to a traditional 5-3 after last weekend’s need for a 6-2 split due to the restricted amount of time in which Valetini and Will Skelton were going to last backfired somewhat after the 20th-minute loss of Potter meant replacement scrum-half Tate McDermott played an hour on the wing.

Outside back Andrew Kellaway returns to the matchday squad, while Zane Nonggorr comes in for Carlo Tizzano.

Teams:

Lions: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/Ireland); Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Ireland), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland); Finn Russell (Bath/Scotland), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster/Ireland), Andrew Porter (Leinster/Ireland), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Ireland), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Ireland); Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) - captain. James Ryan (Leinster/Ireland); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Ireland), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England), Jack Conan (Leinster/Ireland).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Ireland), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England), Will Stuart (Bath/England), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England), Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), Ben Earl (Saracens/England), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), Owen Farrell (Saracens/England).

Australia: James Slipper, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (c), Nic White, Tom Lynagh, Dylan Pietsch, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgensen, Tom Wright

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Andrew Kellaway

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Assistant Referees: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR), Andrea Piardi (FIR)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)