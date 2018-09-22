Tyson Fury to fight Deontay Wilder on December 1st

Mouth-watering WBC heavyweight title fight expected to take place in Las Vegas
Tyson Fury will meet Deontay Wilder on December 1st. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Tyson Fury will meet Deontay Wilder on December 1st. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

 

Tyson Fury will fight Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world title on December 1st.

American Wilder, 32, and Fury, 30, have agreed to the bout with a venue in the United States, expected to be Las Vegas, set to be announced next week. The promotional tour for the fight gets under way in London on October 1st.

It will be only the third fight of Fury’s comeback — after defeating Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta — following a two-and-a-half-year absence.

Wilder will have held the WBC title for almost four years when he meets Fury, with both fighters boasting undefeated records.

“Deontay Wilder, you are going to get it and you are in big trouble,” Fury said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account.

“I have never met a man I couldn’t beat in the boxing ring or outside on the street.

“I know you have got a big punch and I know you are unbeaten. I know you have got a big mouth and I know you want to win, but you don’t want it like I do.

“You can’t beat me. I will force my will upon you until you quit, and that is a promise.”

Wilder later posted a video to his Twitter account, saying: “I can’t wait.

“It is going to be an exciting fight, an explosive fight, and one for the legacy. Definitely one for my legacy.

“You’ve got the WBC heavyweight champion of the world versus the lineal champion. It is going to be a pleasure.

“The two best heavyweights, competing against each other, the best fighting the best, and giving the people what they want. This is what we’re doing.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.