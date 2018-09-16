Equestrian: Ireland sit in silver medal position in North Carolina

Show jumping phase of World Equestrian Games postponed due to the weather

Margie McLoone

Sarah Ennis lies in the individual bronze medal position in North Carolina. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sarah Ennis lies in the individual bronze medal position in North Carolina. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Ireland are lying in the silver medal position and Co Meath’s Sarah Ennis in individual bronze following Saturday’s cross-country phase of the eventing competition at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina.

In the team standings, the Irish squad of Ennis (Horseware Stellor Rebound), Padraig McCarthy (Mr Chunky), Sam Watson (Horseware Ardagh Highlight) and Cathal Daniels (Rioghan Rua) are on a total of 89 penalties with the score of Daniels being excluded.

Britain leads the way on 80.80 with France lying third on 91.80. The Germans, who led following dressage, have slipped to sixth but longterm team member Ingrid Klimke now tops the individual leaderboard with SAP Hale Bob (23.30) ahead of Britain’s Ros Canter and Allstar B (24.60).

Ennis and the 14-year-old VDL Ricochet gelding Horseware Stellor Rebound were one of the last combinations out on the course but recorded one of the fastest rounds to complete on their dressage score of 26.30. Because of the weather, the show jumping phase will not take place until Monday.

Disappointingly for those riders who had qualified for the final dressage competition, including Ireland’s Judy Reynolds, the freestyle could not be catered for in the revised programme and has been cancelled.

