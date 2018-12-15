Shane Ryan smashes another Irish record but just misses out on final

Irish swimmer knocks almost a second off the men’s 100m freestyle mark

Ireland’s Shane Ryan in action in the heats of the men’s 100m freestyle at the Fina world Swimming Championships at the Hang Zhou Olympic & International Expo Center. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

Ireland’s Shane Ryan in action in the heats of the men’s 100m freestyle at the Fina world Swimming Championships at the Hang Zhou Olympic & International Expo Center. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

a
 

World 50m backstroke bronze medallist Shane Ryan continued his record-breaking form in the semi-final of the 100m freestyle at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in China on Saturday, but despite swimming a new Irish record, Ryan missed out on the final, finishing in 12th place overall.

The 24-year-old obliterated the previous Irish record of 47.84 in this morning’s heats, touching in 46.97 seconds. He then lowered that once again to 46.93 in the semi-final to make it his fifth individual and a relay record so far this week.

Earlier on Saturday, Ryan was also part of the Ireland men’s 4x50m medley team that set another Irish record. Ryan, with Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland were impressive, touching in 1:35.05, knocking .58 off the previous record of 1:35.63 set at the 2017 European Championships. The time left the team in 10th place overall and confident going into the 4x100m version of the event on Sunday, where they will look to break a longstanding Irish record of 3:45.66 set in 2001.

Speaking about Sunday’s swim, Ryan said: “I always love relays. It’s so much fun and you never know what could happen. We have a great relay that could really do some damage. If we hit everything right we will be in the top eight and get a second swim.”

Darragh Greene also competed individually in the 50m breaststroke on Saturday morning after a 200m breaststroke Irish record on Thursday, the 23-year-old set another personal best time at the event, touching in 27.43.

As well as Sunday’s relay, Niamh Coyne will swim her final event of the World Championships as she goes in the 200m breaststroke heats.

Jack McMillan continued his record-breaking week in Sheffield at the Swim England Winter Championships on Saturday. McMillan broke the 100m freestyle Irish record in 48.37, knocking Gerry Quinn’s 2016 time of 49.13 from the books. McMillan will look to lower that time in Saturday night’s final.

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.