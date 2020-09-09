Sam Bennett’s points lead extended after Peter Sagan relegated on stage

Encore une fois? Not quite – as with wheels and perhaps emotions still in spin from Tuesday’s first stage win, Sam Bennett finished just short of back-to-back Tour de France victories after the latest and most hectic bunch sprints into Poitiers.

With his Deceuninck-QuickStep team making absolutely sure stage 11 also came down to the pure sprinters, Bennett appeared to be in the perfect position once again on the long wide-open road that took the bunch into the finish.

There was it seemed also some hesitation, as stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan from Lotto Soudal reversed the result of Tuesday’s stage 10 by taking the win on the line, passing Bennett on his left in the final five metres.

Peter Sagan from Bora-Hansgrohe was originally given second ahead of Bennett in the photo finish, approaching fast from his left, but in that process the Slovak rider was seen to visibly lean into Wout van Aert from Belgium, who ended up fourth.

Once reviewed by the race judges, Sagan was immediately relegated to the back on the bunch, in this case finished in 85th place, and docked all his points. It means Bennett now has a surely insurmountable lead on the Slovak, 243 points to his 175, and was given second on the stage; he’s now finished second twice, plus third, and fourth.

“I don’t really know what happened, it was just so hectic,” Bennett said of the close finish. “The team did a fantastic job all day, looking after me, and just the final few hundred metres, it was hard to make the switch from following a team-mate to going it alone, I found myself too far forward, too early.

“Then I found myself trying to drift back, but it was a bit late, then they came at speed, and it was a complete mess. I just tried to limit my losses, and get the best result I could.”

Asked about Sagan’s relegation to the back of the bunch, Bennett said: “Like, a big part of sprinting is rubbing shoulders, but I’ll have to see it, I really don’t know what happened.”

Ewan again seemed to content to sit on his wheel: “No, what can you do? If I had to do it to him, I probably would. His lead-out train don’t get him to the final. But I just focus on myself, keep doing what I’m doing.”

The Australia Ewan admitted he had the extra incentive to win this win, after coming so close the day before, this being his fifth Tour stage win in all. The final 6km proved testing and a little unpredictable, including a short climb 3km from the finish, with three riders breaking off the front just before the climb, Lukas Pöstlberger Bora-Hansgrohe followed by Kasper Asgreen of Deceuninck-QuickStep, but there were all together again entering the last 2km

Bennett started stage 11 having already matched two Irish landmarks in Tour de France history: only the sixth ever Irish rider to win a stage outright, and only the second ever Irish rider to win a stage in the Tour plus the Giro and Vuelta. But no Irish rider had ever won back-to-back stages in the Tour, and Bennett had that chance of history to deal with too, coming so close.

Bennett had admitted also before the start he was still a little emotional from the stage win the day before: “Yeah, didn’t really sleep much, so a bit tired, but a bit more relaxed too. And ready to go again. It’s pretty easy for most of the day, but there’s some uphill, and headwind, coming to the finish today, so it’s a tricky one, and you’ll need a bit of luck too. It’s going to be a hard one.”

Bennett started the stage with a 21-point lead in the green jersey, 196 to Sagan’s 175, having gained 50 points for Tuesday’s stage win. At the intermediate sprint after 108km Bennett gained four more points, taking second, with Sagan in fourth.

Bennett may well have felt like he had a special rendezvous with the stage 11 finish at Poitiers: when a Tour stage last finished here, in 1978, fellow Carrick-on-Suir rider Seán Kelly won the first of his five stages in the Tour de France, the then 22-year-old first home in the small five-man breakaway sprint on the banks of the Clain river. Alas, it wasn’t to be.

There was only proper breakaway effort over the course of the stage, Matthieu Ladagnous opening up a three-minute lead with 100km to go, before he was slowly clawed back with 43km to go.

Taking in 167km from Chatelaillon Plage to Poitiers, stage 11 was the classic flat transitional stage, and the last properly flat stages before the Tour rolls into Paris on Sunday week. Thursday’s stage 12, the 218km from Chauvigny to Sarran-Corrèze, is the longest of the 2020 Tour, and features two categorised climbs in the final 40km.