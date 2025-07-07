Raymond Galligan steps down as Cavan football manager

Raymond Galligan has stepped down as Cavan senior football manager after two years in charge.

The former county goalkeeper, who was appointed on a three-year term in September 2023, has brought his spell at the helm to an end, citing work and family commitments as the reasons for his decision.

“Raymond has been a wonderful servant to Cavan GAA over the years as a footballer, team captain, manager and a positive role model for all. Raymond always had time for all the younger fans which did not go unnoticed,” stated Cavan GAA.

Cavan retained their Division Two status during both of Galligan’s seasons in charge. They chalked up a famous victory over Mayo in this year’s championship but exited the competition after a heavy defeat to Kerry in the preliminary quarter-finals.

As a player Galligan made 114 appearances, scoring an impressive 1-122 despite being a goalkeeper for the majority of his Cavan career. He captained the team from 2019 -2023 and lifted the Anglo Celt Cup in 2020. He also won an All Star that year.

“Cavan GAA would like to put on record their appreciation and gratitude for the huge commitment and effort Raymond and his management have given to Cavan football. We wish Raymond, his wife Niamh and their two young children the best in the future and thank you again from all in Cavan GAA.”

Speaking to the Anglo Celt newspaper, Galligan explained his reasons for stepping away: “I manage a very busy day centre in Rathfarnham for adults with intellectual disabilities and it has just reached a point where I can’t commit myself fully to both roles, especially with all of the travelling involved and family commitments with two small children.”