Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 3: All you need to know including expected ring time and where to watch

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their last fight in Arlington, Texas in November 2024. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

What’s happening?

Katie Taylor fights Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano for the third time, following on from their bout in Texas last November, won by the Irish boxer.

The pair are returning to Madison Square Garden in New York, the scene of their first meeting in 2022, the first women’s fight to headline the iconic venue.

This time around they headline MSG’s first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card.

Their light-welterweight fight will be contested over 10 rounds, each lasting two minutes.

When is the fight?

Taylor v Serrano 3 will take place on Friday (July 11th), with the pair expected to enter the ring at around 3.30am Irish time following the seven-fight undercard.

Katie Taylor celebrates her win over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York in April 2022. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

What are their records?

Taylor has triumphed in their two meetings to date, the first by a split decision in New York, the second by unanimous decision in Texas.

Overall, Taylor’s record since going pro in 2016 stands at 24 wins and just one loss, which came against Chantelle Cameron in 2023.

For 36-year-old Serrano, who joined the professional ranks in 2009, her record reads 47 wins, one draw and three losses – a defeat to Frida Wallberg in 2012 and the two suffered at the hands of KT.

Is there a title on the line?

Taylor’s undisputed light-welterweight title (WBC, WBA, IBF & WBO) and the Ring Magazine belt are on the line.

How can I watch the fight?

Similar to their last fight, Taylor v Serrano will be streamed live on Netflix, so anyone with an account will be able to watch.

The stream of the Texas fight was a little touch-and-go, with viewers experiencing outages throughout, so let’s hope they’ll get it right this time around.

Fast becoming our US boxing correspondent, Keith Duggan will also have news and reaction for us from the Garden on the night.

Anything I should know ahead of the fight?

After Taylor’s victory last time out, things veered from the usual level of trash talking that is customary in the sport towards something more unsavoury. Serrano’s coach Jordan Moldonado labelled Taylor “so dirty”, accusing the 39-year-old of leading with her head after Serrano picked up a nasty forehead gash in the fourth round.

While she didn’t make the accusation herself, Serrano happily rowed in following the final bell: “She does it in every fight. It’s not the first fight. She kept headbutting me. But we knew that from the very beginning, from the first fight. That’s what they do. She did it not only in my fight, she did it with Chantelle Cameron.”

On a roll now, with the crowd at AT&T Stadium hurling a chorus of boos at Taylor, Serrano was emboldened to add: “Everyone said the judges was gonna be shady.”

True to form, Taylor rose above the remarks, but when the opening bell tolls on Friday they may well serve as fuel for her fire.

What’s the undercard?

Ramla Ali v Lila Furtado (super-bantamweight)

Chantelle Cameron v Jessica Camara (light-welterweight)

Tamm Thibeault v Mary Casamassa (middleweight)

Cherneka Johnson v Shuretta Metcalf (bantamweight)*

Ellie Scotney v Yamilet Mercado (super-bantamweight)*

Savannah Marshall v Shadasia Green (super-middleweight)*

Alycia Buamgardner v Jennifer Miranda (super-featherweight)*

*title fights