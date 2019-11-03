Rowing: Sionna Healy the best of the Irish in Hong Kong

Sionna Healy was the best of the Irish on an exciting final day of action at the World Coastal Rowing Championships, in choppy water and against the spectacular backdrop of the Hong Kong skyline.

The women’s solo scull final gave Diana Dymchenko of the Ukraine a chance to show her dominance: she won her third consecutive gold. The international oarswoman would later take gold in the mixed double.

Healy was sixth through most of the solo race, but fast finishing Mette Petersen of Denmark pushed the Arklow woman back a place coming to the line and Miriam Sheehan of Castletownbere also closed well on her to take eighth. Healy’s seventh was an improvement of one place on last year.

The Myross men’s quadruple took 10th in an A Final in which Italy took first and second. The Ireland women’s quad from Belfast Boat Club were 11th and men’s solo sculler Andrew Hurley of Bantry took 13th.

World Coastal Rowing Championships, Hong Kong - Day Three (Ireland crews):

Men

Quadruple coxed - A Final: 10 Myross 24 minutes 45.44 seconds. B Final (18th to 31st): 4 Galley Flash/Kilmacsimon 17:24.36.

Double - A Final: 13 Arklow (J Whooley, A Goodison) 27:01.10.

Solo - A Final: 13 Bantry (A Hurley) 30:52.53; 16 Galley Flash (J Harrington) 32.20.18.

Women

Quadruple, coxed - A Final: 11 Belfast BC 28:06.90; 15 Castletownbere/Myross (Ireland Two) 28:45.75.

Double - B Final (17th to 29th): 1 Castletownshend 20:46.01; 4 Arklow (Kinsella, Kinsella) 22:03.93, 5 Arklow (Jordan, Reid) 22:21.76.

Solo - A Final: 7 Arklow (S Healy) 32:45.91, 8 Castletownbere (M Sheehan) 32:53.20; 12 Arklow (X Jordan) 33:25.40; 14 Galley Flash (N Hayes) 34:03.40; 16 Arkow (MA Kent) 37:22.22.

Mixed

Double - B Final (17th to 32nd): 11 Kilmacsimon 21:04.85.