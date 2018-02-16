Roger Federer becomes oldest ever world number one

The 36-year-old beat Robin Haase in the World Tennis Tournament quarter-finals
Roger Federer celebrates his victory over Robin Haase in their quarter-final singles tennis match in Rotterdam. Photograph: Getty Images

Roger Federer celebrates his victory over Robin Haase in their quarter-final singles tennis match in Rotterdam. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Roger Federer became the oldest number one singles player in tennis history after beating Robin Haase in the World Tennis Tournament quarter-finals in Rotterdam on Friday.

The 36-year-old Swiss, who won his 20th grand slam last month by claiming a sixth Australian Open title, replaced Rafael Nadal at the top of the ATP rankings with a 4-6 6-1 6-1 victory over Dutchman Haase.

Federer has surpassed Andre Agassi as the oldest player to occupy the summit of the men’s game — the American was 33 when he was last on top in September 2003.

His return to the top spot will be formally rubber-stamped when the men’s tour rankings are published on Monday morning.

Federer also beats the mark set by the record holder in the women’s game, Agassi’s American compatriot Serena Williams, who was 35 when she was last number one in May last year.

Federer was last number one in October 2012, and first had the status in February 2004.

He took one hour and 19 minutes to win on Friday evening, responding in emphatic fashion after losing a first set that had seen Haase break in the ninth game.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.