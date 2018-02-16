Max Murphy takes gold and silver in New Zealand

UCD rower picks up two medals while Paul and Gary O’Donovan finish fourth

Liam Gorman

The O’Donovan brothers finished fourth in the Premier Double Sculls in New Zealand. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Inpho

Max Murphy took gold and silver medals at the New Zealand Rowing Championships in hot conditions on Lake Karapiro. The big UCD man, rowing for Waikato, was in the middle seats of the senior eight which won.

Earlier, he had taken silver while partnering Thomas Bedford in the senior pair, also for Waikato.

Paul and Gary O’Donovan, the Olympic lightweight silver medallists, took fourth place in the Premier Double Sculls. Robbie Manson and Chris Harris won the gold in this world class open weight event.

Ireland lightweight coach Dominic Casey said he was pleased how well his charges were competing against some of the best heavyweight rowers in the world in their summer season. They have been a hit down under - they were on New Zealand television and there has been an internet buzz in Australia, where they compete next.

The O’Donovan brothers team up with world lightweight pairs champions Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll in the A Final of the Premier four on Saturday, while Paul O’Donovan competes in the A Final of the Premier single sculls. Both are open weight events.

On Friday, Kevin Neville of NUIG won the B Final of the senior double sculls.

New Zealand Rowing Championships, Lake Karapiro, Day Four (Irish interest):

Men

Eight - Senior
Final: 1 Waikato (3 M Murphy) 5:56.41.

Pair - Senior
Final: 2 Waikato (M Murphy, T Bedford) 6:59.41.

Sculling
Double - Premier
Final: 4 Skibbereen (P O’Donovan, G O’Donovan) 6:38.66. Senior - B Final: 1 Wairau (2 K Neville) 6:46.04.

Single - Club
B Final: 5 Wairau (E Power) 8:11.15.

