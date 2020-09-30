Rafa Nadal breezes into French Open third round

Rafa Nadal continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1 6-0 6-3 crushing of American Mackenzie McDonald to advance into the third round on Wednesday.

The Spanish second seed, also looking to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 singles Grand Slam titles, was never bothered on court Philippe Chatrier.

The claycourt master played deep, used his forehand to devastating effect to set up a meeting with Japan’s Kei Nishikori or Italy’s Stefano Travaglia.

After world number 236 McDonald won the second game, Nadal bagged 11 games in a row to move two sets up and despite some resistance from his opponent early in the third set, he had no trouble improving win-loss record at Roland Garros to 95-2.

“My objective is to play as well as I can. It was a good match for me today. I’m very happy,” said Nadal.

“Then it’s another difficult match. We’ll see, I hope I’ll be at a good level. It’s always special for me to play here in Paris, on court Philippe Chatrier.”

World number three Dominic Thiem survived a third set wobble and had to save three set points to beat American Jack Sock in straight sets and book his third-round spot.

US Open winner Thiem needed just 25 minutes to break Sock three times and storm through the first set 6-1.

The third-seed, beaten by Nadal in the last two finals in Paris, was brimming with confidence after winning his first major at the US Open earlier this month.

Sock, whose injury-hit 2019 saw him tumble down the rankings to his current 310, tried to mix it up in the second set, hitting several superb drop shots to make it more of a battle.

But he was ultimately helpless against Thiem’s baseline power and far superior fitness, losing the second 6-3.

Thiem, however, lost his focus in the third, was broken twice and spilled more than twice as many unforced errors than in the two previous sets combined, allowing Sock two breaks to lead 5-4 and 6-5.

The Austrian, trailing 6-3 in the tiebreak, saved three set points and finished the game seconds later with the first chance.