O’Malley and Mulvaney get Ireland off to fine start at world under-23 championships

Ireland’s Emily Hegarty and Tara Hanlon see off Spain to secure semi-final qualification
David O’Malley and Shane Mulvaney gave Ireland a cracking start to the world under-23 rowing championships in Poznan, Poland – the first of three crews to hit their mark.

The lightweight pair zoomed away and won their heat as if in a different race. The qualified directly for Saturday’s A Final.

Single sculler Ronan Byrne also won. He only needed to finish in the top four to make the quarter-finals, but the Corkman raced with conviction, led all the way and had a clearwater win.

The women’s pair made it to their semi-final in a different fashion. Britain – with ex-Ireland rower Hannah Scott in stroke – took second after a battle with the United States; Ireland’s Emily Hegarty and Tara Hanlon saw off Spain to secure the third qualification spot.

The Ireland lightweight quadruple lost a battle with the United States for the one A Final place on offer in their heat.

