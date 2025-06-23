Israel and Iran agree ‘complete and total’ ceasefire, says Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump has claimed that a “complete and total” ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and Iran on Monday.

The ceasefire will go into force with a view to ending the 10 days of hostilities between the two nations.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE... for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!,” Mr Trump posted.

His comments are the first after Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting the largest US base in the Middle East on Monday.– Reuters