Michael Schumacher being treated with cutting-edge stem-cell therapy

According to reports the treatment is scheduled to be administered on Tuesday

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted under great secrecy to a Paris hospital to be treated Tuesday with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy, according to a French newspaper. Photograph: PA

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted under great secrecy to a Paris hospital to be treated Tuesday with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy, according to a French newspaper. Photograph: PA

 

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in a Paris hospital, according to reports in France.

The Paris hospitals authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on a report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard on Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital.

The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered on Tuesday.

His long-time manager Sabine Kehm did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.

Schumacher’s condition stabilised after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged.

Since September 2014, he has been cared for at home on the shores of Lake Geneva. - AP

