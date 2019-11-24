Magee brothers add to Pembroke’s woes as they inspire Banbridge to victory

The Magee brothers inspired Banbridge to just their second win of the men’s EY Hockey League season as they added to Pembroke’s woes with a 4-2 success in Serpentine Avenue.

Preseason both sides were considered playoff contenders, but found themselves in the bottom three after five founds.

For Bann they are attempting to transition to a new regime under Gordon Cracknell after nine years with coach Mark Tumilty, but showed some signs of things coming together.

Against the Ballsbridge side they got off to a flyer, with Jonny McKee cashing in from Drew Carlisle’s incisive pass for 1-0 and Eugene Magee’s powerful drag-flick had them two up inside five minutes.

Greg Chambers got one back for Pembroke before half-time but Eugene harked back to his days as a Down minor hurler with a sublime strike.

His younger brother Owen nabbed their fourth before Chambers got a late consolation. In a congested mid-table it was enough to lift Bann up four places to fifth.

The Dubliners drop to ninth as a result as their struggles from last term have carried over into this campaign with just two wins from 11 league games since February.

Lisnagarvey continue to set a ferocious pace, running up a sixth successive win with a 6-2 result over Corinthian, bringing their tally to 35 goals in the premier competition.

Monkstown withstood YMCA’s final-quarter comeback to prevail 3-2 at Wesley. David Cole, Gareth Watkins and Davy Carson had them seemingly on course for a handy win at half time, but penalty corner goals from Sam Hyland and Matthew Walker saw the Y reduce the gap significantly.

Three Rock Rovers’ erratic season continued as they recovered from last week’s 6-0 mauling to Town to beat and leap-frog Glenanne with plenty to spare. They led 4-0 after 14 minutes, with James Walker netting twice before completing the win in the closing phases from a counter-attack.

UCD and Annadale’s contest at Belfield was called off last Thursday due to a bout of mumps at the university.