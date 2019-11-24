Deontay Wilder ready for Fury rematch after Ortiz KO

Deontay Wilder is looking forward to his rematch with Tyson Fury after retaining his WBC world heavyweight title with victory over Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas.

Ortiz was ahead on the judges scorecards before being caught with a thunderous right hand from Wilder in the seventh round and the 40-year-old was unable to beat the count.

“I tell people all the time my intellect is very high in the ring so I know exactly what I’m doing,” Wilder, 34, told Sky Sports.

“I had to calculate Ortiz perfectly, he’s very dangerous in that ring as you can see, that’s why no other heavyweight wanted to give him the opportunity. He’s very smart.

“Once I got him I set him up and that was the shot. I always say these guys have to be perfect for 12 rounds, I only have to be perfect for two seconds and each and every time I’ve proved that.

“Tyson Fury is definitely next and then after that I want a unification bout with whoever wins between (Anthony) Joshua and (Andy) Ruiz Jr.

“Right now we’re ready for Tyson Fury. Hopefully he’s ready for me, I know his trainer’s here so I hope he got some notes down. I’m ready to go at any give time and any given moment and February is looking like our time.”