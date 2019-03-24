Lisnagarvey and Banbridge turn up the heat in league chase

The men’s EY Hockey League regular season crown looks set to be heading to Co Down after both Lisnagarvey and Banbridge scored key wins with Glenanne losing ground.

’Garvey beat bottom side Cork C of I for the second time in a week with James Lorimer’s twin drag-flicks propelling them to a 4-1 victory.

C of I fought back in the second half with Simon Wolfe getting them back in the mix but Daniel Nelson and Troy Chambers made the game safe.

In tandem with results elsewhere, it does look ever more certain that the Garryduff side will be relegated, a worrying prospect which would leave top level hockey confined to just two provinces next season.

C of I are now six points off Cookstown – who beat Pembroke 4-3 – and YMCA who drew 3-3 with Monkstown with four games to go. Anything other than three points against Cookstown next Saturday would likely confirm the worst for a thin squad who have suffered badly from injuries this season.

Back at the top, Eugene Magee’s third-quarter double helped Banbridge win 2-1 against Glenanne, arresting their run of one point from three games to stay in the title chase.

Banbridge sit three points back from their county rivals going into the last few weeks of the season but will be hoping for a slip-up from ’Garvey to aid their cause.

For Glenanne, they are also three points off top but have played a game extra and are in a similar rut with three losses and a draw from their last four games.

Three Rock Rovers are dark horses after a 4-2 win over Annadale continued a run of five successive league wins and eight successes in all competitions.

They are four points off top but have a favourable run-in compared to their rivals.