Pegasus closing in on Hockey League triumph

Belfast club defeat Cork Harlequins to move within one win of securing the title

Lucy McKee: was on target in Pegasus’s victory over Cork Harlequins at Queens. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Lucy McKee: was on target in Pegasus’s victory over Cork Harlequins at Queens. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

With just two games to go Pegasus have one hand on the Hockey League trophy after maintaining their six-point advantage over Loreto at the top of the table on Saturday.

The Belfast side beat Cork Harlequins 3-0 at Queens to edge ever closer to the title. And Greg Thompson’s side will expect to seal that title in their next game when they play bottom club Muckross at home on Saturday week.

Their defeat by Pegasus a fortnight ago, followed by draws with Belfast Harlequins and UCD, all but scuppered Loreto’s hopes of pipping their rivals to the crown, but they did at least return to winning ways on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Old Alexandra.

First-quarter goals from internationals Sarah Torrans and Nicci Daly sent them on their way, Sarah Clarke’s late penalty corner strike securing the win after Emma Russell had narrowed Loreto’s advantage.

Pegasus, meanwhile, eased to victory over Cork Harlequins, Lucy McKee and Ruth Maguire putting them 2-0 up by half-time before Alex Speers fired home from a penalty corner on the hour mark. A Lorna Bateman save from a penalty stroke prevented the margin of victory from being even more comfortable.

Further ground

Defending Hockey League champions UCD lost further ground on the top two when they were beaten by Pembroke Wanderers, Gillian Pinder’s penalty stroke deciding the game after UCD’s Abbie Russell had cancelled out the early lead Hayley O’Donnell gave the home side.

That win keeps Pembroke in the hunt for a top-four finish, with only Pegasus and Loreto so far mathematically certain of qualification for the Champions Trophy.

The next two spots are now between UCD (on 30 points with three games to play), Cork Harlequins (27 points with two games left) and Pembroke (23 points with four games to go), Cork having picked up a win from their second game of the weekend when they beat Ards 4-1 up north on Sunday.

Champions Trophy qualification is out of reach for Belfast Harlequins, Railway Union and Old Alexandra, while Ards and Muckross continue to battle it out to avoid automatic relegation – Ards, still four points ahead of Muckross (having played one game more), remain the favourites to go in to a play-off.

Hockey League - Saturday: Pembroke Wanderers 2 (H O’Donnell, G Pinder pen), UCD 1 (A Russell); Loreto 3 (S Torrans, N Daly, S Clarke), Old Alexandra 1 ( E Russell); Pegasus 3 (L McKee, R Maguire, A Speers), Cork Harlequins 0; Ards 2 (B McEwen, F Kidd), Belfast Harlequins 3 (L Geddes, J Watt, G Frazer); Railway Union 2 (K Lloyd, H de Burgh White), Muckross 1 (S Cannon). Sunday: Ards 1 (F Brown), Cork Harlequins 4 (C Sargent, A O’Grady, Y O’Byrne, N Barry).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.