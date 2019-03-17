Hockey: Three Rock Rovers roar back to beat Glenanne and win Mills Cup

Hosking lays on perfect pass for English to touch home the killer fourth goal

Three Rock Rovers’ Jody Hosking: he played a big part in the team’s fourth goal. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Three Rock Rovers’ Jody Hosking: he played a big part in the team’s fourth goal. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Three Rock Rovers 4 (J Hosking, B Walker, H Morris, M English) Glenanne 2 (J Saeys, B Venter)

The Three Rock Rovers juggernaut rolls on as the club retained yet another trophy at Grange Road, storming back from 2-0 down to win the Mills Cup with a 4-2 victory over Glenanne.

It adds a tenth trophy in the past 24 months, marking this out as probably the most successful period in the club’s 125-year history.

For the current campaign it adds to the Neville Cup, Leinster and National Indoor Trophy as well as promotion in Europe indoors and advancement to the Euro Hockey League outdoors.

For Glenanne thoughts of what might have been will linger. They were breathtaking for the first 20 minutes, and deservedly 2-0 up when Jerome Saeys won and scored a penalty stroke and Brad Venter smashed in from the top of the D.

Jamie Carr once again was earning his salt between the posts, but the game began to turn as half-time closed in.

Rovers got one back through captain Jody Hosking from a surprise corner variation, sweeping in low from the left of the circle.

It kickstarted a run of four goals in 18 minutes as Luke Madeley took the pace off a drag-flick to allow Ben Walker to guide home. Harry Morris then cleaned up from Kevin Mullins half-hit shot to give Rovers a 3-2 lead.

Hosking then played a brilliant part in the killer fourth goal. He emerged from a green card sin-binning at the perfect time to race off the bench and create an overlap from which he beat his marker for pace and laid on the perfect pass for Mark English to touch home.

GLENANNE: I Walker, D Keogh, B Venter, C Jakobi, N Byrne, E O’Malley, S Boucher, J Brennan, R Shaw, G Gibney, S O’Connor. Subs: G Shaw, S Brownlow, J McCormack, J Saeys

THREE ROCK ROVERS: J Carr, R Nair, M Walker, R Canning, B Walker, L Madeley, D Walsh, H Morris, J Hosking, M English. Subs: C Empey, A Empey, K Mullins, J McAllister, H MacMahon

Umpires: R Abbott, R Argent

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.