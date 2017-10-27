Jenny Egan makes it two medals in a week in Shanghai

Ireland canoeist Jenny Egan has taken her second medal in a week when claiming bronze at the canoe marathon World Cup in Shanghai yesterday, following up on her silver at the World Cup in Shaoxing on Monday.

In a closely contested K1 test over 3.6km, Kristina Bedek of Serbia broke free of the field at the second portage and went on to win gold. In a tight battle behind her, Lizzie Broughton of Britain took silver, while Egan won a battle for bronze, just one tenth of a second ahead of her nearest rival, Lize Broekx of Belgium.

Ireland’s Barry Watkins finished fourth in the men’s race. Egan has amassed five medals in marathon events this season: bronze at the World Championships in South Africa, a silver and bronze in China and a gold and bronze at World Cups in Portugal and Serbia.