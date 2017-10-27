Depleted UCD face test to retain varsities crown

UCD’s reign as the top women’s university side will be put to a serious test this weekend as they are unable to draw on many of their regular stars for the intervarsities in Grange Road.

Miles Warren will only be able to call on Lena Tice of his regular defensive line-up with Leah Ewart and Sarah Robinson no longer eligible while Bethany Barr and Anna Richardson are also unavailable.

It means they will have to delve into their wider panel for a tricky opening group that features University of Ulster - whom they beat in last year’s final 6-1 - and UCC.

At full strength, UCD beat the Cork side 4-1 in a tricky Irish Senior Cup tie, netting twice in the last four minutes. With the Belfielders shy a number of experienced heads, their group game could be even closer.