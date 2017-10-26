Katie Taylor: ‘This is the biggest night of my career’

Irish fighter believes win over Argentina’s Anahi Sanchez could elevate women’s boxing
Katie Taylor and Anahi Sanchez at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBA lightweight title fight in Wales. Photograph: Lawrence Lustig/Inpho

Katie Taylor and Anahi Sanchez at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBA lightweight title fight in Wales. Photograph: Lawrence Lustig/Inpho

 

Katie Taylor recognises Saturday’s world title fight with Anahi Sanchez represents the “biggest night” of her already decorated career and that she is also fighting for the wider picture of women’s boxing.

At Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and in only her seventh professional fight, the 31-year-old from Bray challenges WBA lightweight champion Sanchez of Argentina

During an exceptional amateur career Taylor won five world titles, six European titles and an Olympic gold medal at London 2012, yet it is the opportunity presented on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight with Carlos Takam that could yet define her.

“This is the biggest night of my career. I’m so excited about it. These are the sort of fights that are going to elevate women’s boxing. It’s definitely a big step up.

“I’ve had a great 10-, 11-week training camp in America. These are the sort of challenges I relish and I can’t wait for it.”

Two-weight world champion Sanchez, 26, who is making the first defence of her title, responded to the fact her two previous defeats also came outside of Argentina, and said: “Everybody’s thinking I can’t lift the belt here, and everybody’s wrong.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.