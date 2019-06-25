Jenny Egan fifth in K1 500m semi-final

Jenny Egan failed to advance to the final after she finished fifth in her semi-final of the K1 500 metres in the canoe sprint competition at the European Games in Minsk.

Egan produced a season’s best time for this discipline and now has one of the more favourable lanes, six, in Wednesday’s ‘B’ final.

Ireland’s other canoe sprint competitor in Minsk, Ronan Foley, was pleased with his performance, having set a personal best (three minutes 37.385 seconds) in the K1 1,000m semi-final. “I’m really happy with how it went,” the 19-year-old said.

Both Foley and Egan are set to compete in K1 200m heats on Wednesday.

Ireland’s best hope of a medal should come on Thursday, when Egan, who has a fine record in the K1 5,000 metres, takes on that distance. Foley also competes in a straight final of the K1 5,000 metres.

“I’m really looking forward to how that will go,” he said.