Ireland win silver in eventing at World Equestrian Games

Ireland won team silver and Tipperary native Padraig McCarthy individual silver when the show jumping phase of the eventing competition at the World Equestrian Games took place on Monday in Tryon, North Carolina.

Postponed a day because of Hurricane Florence, more clear rounds might have been expected over the 13-fence (16 obstacles) course set by Ireland’s Alan Wade but even among the final top 10, six combinations had a fence down.

Most notable among these was Germany’s Ingrid Klimke, who was in the Gold medal position overnight with SAP Hale Bob but dropped to third on a total of 27.3 penalties, while Co Meath’s Sarah Ennis likewise slipped two places to fifth with Horseware Stellor Rebound (30.3).

In contrast, Devon-based McCarthy, who was lying seventh at the start of the phase, went clear on Mr Chunky (27.2) and then just observed as those who followed all had problems. Bar that is Britain’s Ros Canter who claimed double gold when clear with Allstar B (24.6). Sam Watson also went clear for Ireland on Horseware Ardagh Highlight (finishing 14th on 35.50) meaning the score of Cathal Daniels on Rioghan Rua could be discarded.

Britain finished the competition on a total of 88.8 penalties ahead of Ireland (93) and France (99.8) and these three nations along with Germany (fifth), Australia (sixth) and New Zealand (seventh) secured their Olympic qualifications. As host nation, Japan, who finished fourth, qualifies automatically.