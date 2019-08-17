Ireland enter 10 crews for World Rowing Championships

Ireland’s entry for the World Rowing Championships is a big one, with 10 crews, including Paralympic rower Katie O’Brien, named on the World Rowing website in the line-up for the event in Linz in Austria.

The official announcement of the team will be made on Monday, and there could be changes, but there are a number of talking points in the team as named.

Aifric Keogh, who has been ill, is entered in the bow seat of a women’s four. She comes in for Claire Feerick in the crew which is otherwise that which took a silver medal at the World Under-23 Championships.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy resume in the lightweight double, with Gary O’Donovan taking a place in the lightweight single. Gary had hoped to displace McCarthy in the lightweight double.

The men’s pair of Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll get a vote of confidence at the end of a season where this did not seem a certainty.

Aoife Casey and Denise Walsh form the women’s lightweight double, with Lydia Heaphy entered in the lightweight single.

World champion single sculler Sanita Puspure, who missed the final World Cup because of a family bereavement, is set to lead the team and the men’s double and women’s pair are again chosen.

The World Championships start on Sunday, August 25th, and run for eight days. They are a crucial event, as they are the main qualification event for the Olympic Games.