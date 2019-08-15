Kyrgios hit with massive €100k fine after row with Irish umpire Murphy

Australian argued loudly with chair umpire before smashing rackets in Cincinnati

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Nick Kyrgios has been hit with fines totalling $113,000 after clashing with Irish umpire Fergus Murphy in Cincinnati. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has been hit with fines totalling $113,000 after clashing with Irish umpire Fergus Murphy in Cincinnati. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

 

The ATP has fined Nick Kyrgios a total of $113,000 (€102,000) following his second-round loss at the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, when the Australian argued loudly with Irish chair umpire Fergus Murphy and smashed several rackets.

The fines included five charges of unsportsmanlike conduct totalling $85,000, $20,000 for verbal abuse, $5,000 for audible obscenity and $3,000 for leaving the court.

“In addition to the on-site fines, the ATP is looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match to see if additional action is warranted,” the governing body said in a statement. “That could result in an additional fine and/or suspension.”

Kyrgios clashed with Murphy in the second set of the night match against Russian Karen Khachanov.

Kyrgios accused Murphy of starting the shot clock too early and was ultimately issued a point penalty at the end of the second set tiebreak for insulting the umpire using an expletive.

The 24-year-old then left the court for what he deemed a bathroom break, despite protests from Murphy, and television pictures showed him smashing his rackets in a tunnel. Kyrgios left the court without shaking Murphy’s hand.

He had clashed with the Murphy two weeks ago at the Washington Open and was also fined by the ATP after being embroiled in an expletive-ridden rant with Murphy at the Queen’s Club in June.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.