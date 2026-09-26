Reigning champs Athlone ‘right where we want to be’ ahead of FAI Cup final against Shelbourne

Women’s FAI Cup final: Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium, Sunday, 3.30pm – Live on TG4

Much of the chat in the build-up to Sunday’s FAI Cup final has been centred on the misfortune of it being staged on the same day as Ireland’s game against Israel in Debrecen. The latter fixture, and everything around it, has, naturally enough, hoovered up the bulk of this week’s sporting attention.

The date for the final was announced last December, the draw for the Nations League, which put Israel in Ireland’s group, wasn’t made until February, so the clash wasn’t a gaffe. Still, the decision to switch the final to three weeks earlier than last year, before the conclusion of the league campaign, wasn’t universally appreciated, the occasion having usually marked the end of the season.

The notion is that it was done in the hope of boosting the attendance in Tallaght, a paltry enough 3,600 turning up for last year’s game between the two teams that will once again square up on Sunday – Athlone Town and Shelbourne. Quite how three weeks would make much of a difference is unclear.

Athlone’s Madie Gibson is relaxed enough about it all, though. “I’m just happy to be in a final, really,” she says. If it was on Christmas Day? “I’d show up,” she laughs.

“But yeah, ideally, I think most of us would want it to be at the end of the season. The 10-month league you played is over, you get to celebrate, so it’s a bit awkward – especially when we have a big league game against Galway six days later. But we’re going to put our best foot forward and try not to worry about those things.”

It’s a pity, though, that more eyes haven’t been fixed on the game because the Athlone v Shelbourne rivalry over the last four years has been a blast. This will be their fourth cup final meeting in five years and Athlone’s fifth final in a row. And for the last two seasons, Shelbourne have finished runners-up to Athlone in the league.

Madie Gibson after Athlone's FAI Cup quarter-final win over Shamrock Rovers in August. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Seven years ago, Athlone didn’t even have a senior women’s team. Since then, they’ve become the dominant force in the Irish game – they’re on the verge of winning their third league title in a row, and are seeking their third FAI Cup in four years.

“I think there’s more of a mutual respect between us and Shelbourne now,” says Gibson. “In the beginning, I’m not sure there was much respect there, because I don’t think they thought that we deserved to be winning as much as we were. But we have that respect now, from them and everyone else in the league.”

Despite losing a string of managers and key players the last few seasons, they have maintained their standards, shrewd recruitment filling the gaps. Not least with the appointment of Irish international Lily Agg in May, this being the 32-year-old’s first head coach role.

“Her knowledge of football is unreal,” says Gibson. “She’s already taught us so much and helped us more on the tactical side of things. We didn’t even think about that before, we just worked hard and ran everywhere.”

“All the girls respected her immediately because of her status and where she has gotten to in football. A few of the girls would one day like to reach where she’s gone, so they look up to her as a player and a person.”

Madie Gibson in action for Athlone in the President's Cup against Shelbourne in March. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

There haven’t been too many women coaches in the league down the years, with Gibson having been coached by a women only once before, back in her Monmouth University days in her native New Jersey.

“And it’s definitely good to have a female in the dressingroom, because they kind of understand what you’re going through and where you’re coming from. They understand a different side of things that maybe a male manager might not understand. So it’s been really nice having her as our manager this year.”

What would be nicer still would be to complete their second successive league-cup double. They are 12 points clear of Galway in the league with three games to play. If Galway fail to beat Wexford on Saturday evening, Athlone will go in to the final as champions once again.

“It’s been an amazing journey for us, we couldn’t be happier. We’re right where we want to be and right where we set our goals for the year. The culture of the squad is very competitive. We all hate losing. We play each other in training and we could kill each other. Some times our 11 v 11 in training is harder than our match at the weekend because we just have that good of a squad.”

It’s four years since Gibson joined Athlone. It’s been some trip since. “I thought it would be just a six month thing, I was only on contract until the end of the season. I didn’t really know what the future held for me, but I remember thinking if the core of this group sticks together, then we can achieve a lot. That’s exactly what happened, and that’s why I stayed.”