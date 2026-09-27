Met Éireann weather warnings in place across Leinster and Munster

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Leinster, Munster, Cavan and Monaghan until 11am on Sunday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A status yellow weather warning is in place across 20 counties on Sunday morning, with heavy rain and blustery conditions creating challenging travel conditions.

The Met Éireann warning covers Leinster, Munster, Cavan and Monaghan and remains in effect until 11am. It says there is a chance of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

A status orange warning covering counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford expired at 10am.

It warned of “very heavy, thundery rain and blustery conditions” and says potential impacts include flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

“In addition, the combination of spring tides, surge and strong onshore winds may result in wave overtopping along southern and southeastern coastlines,” the forecaster said.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry. It says heavy rain may cause some disruption to transport during the morning. It expires at 2pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann said after a wet start, there will be sunny spells in the southwest on Sunday, which will extend across to the northeast by early afternoon.

“Some well scattered showers will follow too, a few heavy later, in parts of the north and northwest.”

Strong winds are expected along southern and eastern coasts, but these should ease as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees are forecast. Sunday night is to see a good deal of dry weather, though scattered showers are possible, mainly in the west.

Monday is to be a mostly dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine, turning hazy at times and with a chance of isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees are forecast.

Tuesday is to be a wet and windy day and more of the same is expected on Wednesday, with blustery conditions and thundery showers possible.

“More mixed conditions to follow for the rest of the week, with good spells of dry weather and lighter winds, though occasionally breezy, with some rain or showers around. There’s a chance that it may become more settled during next weekend.”

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