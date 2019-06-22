Ireland crews make B Finals at World Cup Regatta in Poland

Women’s pair and four miss out in competitive semi-finals

 

Ireland’s two crews at the World Cup Regatta in Poznan, Poland, will compete in B Finals on Sunday. In Saturday’s semi-finals, neither the women’s pair nor the women’s four could get into contention for the top-three spot which would have put them into the A Final. Both finished sixth.

In the semi-final of the women’s pair, Ireland’s Claire Feerick and Eimear Lambe came up against the New Zealand crew of Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast, the holders of the world’s best time. They set an unbeatable pace. China One managed to take second, while Italy One won their battle with the United States Two to secure the crucial third spot and an A Final spot.

The Ireland four also found themselves in a fine race, and also did not make an impression. The United States One and Australia swapped the lead, with Australia winning, China took out New Zealand with a good finish and grabbed the valuable third spot. Great Britain Two came in ahead of Ireland in fifth.

WORLD CUP REGATTA

Poznan, Poland - Day Two (Irish interest)

Women - Four – Semi-Final One (First three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Australia 6:54.54, 2 United States One 6:55.52, 3 China 6:55.87; 6 Ireland (T Hanlon, M Dukarska, A Crowley, E Hegarty) 7:08.16.

Pair – Semi-Final One (First three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 New Zealand 7:32.18, 2 Italy One 7:35.99, 3 China One 7:36.43; 6 Ireland (C Feerick, E Lambe) 7:51.17.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.