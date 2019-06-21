Irish women’s crews take repechage route to semi-finals in Poznan

Claire Feerick and Eimear Lambe finish second to the USA after losing out to Italian crew

 

It was a big challenge for two new crews in Olympic events, but the Ireland women’s pair and four made it through to the semi-finals at the World Cup Regatta in Poznan – albeit by the repechage route.

Claire Feerick (20) and Eimear Lambe (21) took their heat by the scruff of the neck. They led through the 1,000-metre and 1,500-metres marks, giving themselves a real chance of taking the one semi-final place on offer.

Italy Two took over and won, but it had been a good start for Ireland. They were brave again in their repechage, where two semi-final places were up for grabs. They finished a clear second to the United States, with Canada One third.

The four of Tara Hanlon, Monika Dukarska, Aileen Crowley and Emily Hegarty fell just outside the qualification mark in their heat, but made up for it with a good finish in their repechage, taking second.

WORLD CUP REGATTA
Poznan, Poland: Day One (Irish interest)

Women – Four – Heat One (First three to A/B semi-finals; rest to repechage): 1 Australia 6:32.50, 2 United States Two 6:33.57, 3 Britain 6:35.69; 4 Ireland (T Hanlon, M Dukarska, A Crowley, E Hegarty) 6:38.44. Repechage (First three to A/B semi-final; rest to C Final): 1 Croatia 6:47.12, 2 Ireland 6:47.49, 3 Britain Two 6:48.19.

Pair – Heat Two (Winner to A/B semi-final; rest to repechages): 1 Italy Two 7:07.10; 2 China Two 7:09.55, 3 Ireland (E Lambe, C Feerick) 7:10.31. Repechage One (First two to A/B semi-final; next two to C final; rest to D final): 1 United States One 7:15.35, 2 Ireland 7:19.33; 3 Canada One 7:26.52.

