Hugo Alfredo Santillan is second boxer to die from injuries in a week

Argentinian died during super lightweight bout in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night

 

Professional boxing has suffered its second death in less than a week after Argentinian fighter Hugo Alfredo “Dinamita” Santillan died on Thursday from injuries sustained in the ring. He was 23.

Santillan’s death comes only days after Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died from injuries he suffered during a fight last Friday. The 28-year-old was placed into a medically induced coma after the fight but died on Tuesday.

Santillan, a super lightweight, was fighting against Uruguay’s Eduardo Javier Abreu in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night. According to local reports, his nose started to bleed in the fourth round but he finished the fight. However, as the result of the bout – a draw – was announced, he fainted and was taken to hospital.

“Upon admission to the hospital, he had successive kidney failure and he did not come out of his coma,” said Dr Graciela Olocco of Hospital Agudos San Felipe. “He had swelling of his brain and he never recovered consciousness. The swelling continued to worsen and it affected the functioning of the rest of his organs.”

Olocco added that Santillan had surgery for a clot on the brain but died after a cardiac arrest at 12.35am local time on Thursday.

Santillan was the son of another professional boxer, Hugo Alfredo Santillan. He had a record of 19 wins, six losses and two draws going into Wednesday’s fight. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.