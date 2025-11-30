Yellow warnings for rain in three counties with wet night ahead

Met Éireann is predicting a week of wet weather to come. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued for three counties in Ireland on Sunday, with persistent and heavy rainfall expected.

Kerry, Cork and Waterford are covered by the warnings, which highlight localised flooding and difficult travel conditions as potential impacts.

The alerts are valid from 2pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday morning.

Status yellow marine warnings are also in place for most of the coast due to gale force winds, with a small craft warning in place for the whole island.

Outside the affected counties, a wet night is in store for most, with widespread rain turning heavy at times, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mild for a period before colder conditions develop behind the rain as it clears towards morning. Lows of 5 to 10 degrees with fresh winds are expected.

Monday morning marks the first day of meteorological winter, with the rain clearing to allow bright spells for a time.

However, further showers will arrive from the west later in the day. Highs of 7 to 11 degrees are expected.

For the week, Met Éireann predicts a mixture of sunshine and showers at first before spells of rain in the second half.

The picture appears unsettled for Friday and next weekend, with more rain and showers arriving from the Atlantic.