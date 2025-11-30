Connacht jigsaw starting to take shape under Stuart Lancaster

Connacht’s Paul Boyle scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Edwill van der Merwe of the Sharks during the BKT United Rugby Championship match at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

URC: Connacht 44 Sharks 17

Head coach Stuart Lancaster, admittedly still “piecing the Connacht jigsaw together”, secured a second URC win to keep his side in touch with the top eight as the Sharks were put to the sword at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday night.

Most impressive was the team’s goal-kicking, and on Saturday it was Seán Naughton, the 21-year-old Kilkenny man, who contributed 19 points with a flawless display from the tee.

“I am still figuring out what is the best,” says Lancaster. “We have five great secondrows, lots of good props and backrowers, and three/four good nines, and you learn more on a game-by-game basis.

“Josh [Ioane], very instinctive as a flyhalf, reminds me of other 10s I have coached that are very different to a George Ford or an Owen Farrell. But his instincts are usually good, he’ll create tries out of nothing. Sam Gilbert gives us another tool – composed at 15, he can play at 13, he can goal-kick pleasing thing is not just Josh’s contribution before he had to come off injured, but Seán Naughton’s goal-kicking and the confidence he has gained in preseason.”

Lancaster admits not knowing Connacht’s “young lads” when he arrived, but is now “excited”.

“You look at the backline with [Cathal] Forde, Hugh Gavin, Shayne Bolton, Chay Mullins – they are all under 25. They are young lads, but equally, it’s nice to bring Bundee [Aki] on – that experience as well.”

Naughton’s display from the tee helped Connacht to a much-needed second win from their opening five games, ensuring Lancaster’s side, with a game in hand, are edging closer to the top eight.

Ahead 23-5 at the break, having dominated possession and territory, Connacht had struck with an early Naughton penalty before the visitors, missing a number of notable players, hit back with a try after 15 minutes through the power of their pack, with Fez Mbatha delivering.

Conancht’s’s Hugh Gavin celebrates scoring his side's third try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Within minutes, however, Connacht delivered a second try – a well-executed backline move that started with Naughton. Ioane, a key player throughout, was instrumental in creating the vital break, before Gavin delivered to captain Paul Boyle who claimed the try, Ioane adding the extras for an 10-5 lead.

The Sharks did not help themselves, losing lock Jason Jenkins to the sinbin, and Connacht were able to turn the screw. Naughton knocked over a penalty before kicking his side into position, and from the resulting lineout Connacht delivered with Mullins bagging the try. Naughton added the conversion and a subsequent penalty after the break to extend the lead to 23-5.

The visitors grabbed control early in the second half, but were unable to capitalise. Instead Gavin, and replacements Matthew Devine and Sam Illo added their names to the try sheet. Although the visitors scored through Makezole Mapimpi and Jordan Hendrikse, it was not enough to deny Lancaster’s youngsters a well-deserved, and overdue URC win.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 8 mins: Naughton pen, 3-0; 16: Mbatha try, 3-5; 17: Boyle try, Naughton con, 10-5; 27: Naughton pen, 13-5; 31: Mullins try, Naughton con, 20-5; 40+2: Naughton pen, 23-5. Half-time 23-5; 58: Gavin try, Naughton con, 30-5; 66: Mapimpi try, 30-10; 72: Devine try, Naughton con, 37-10; 79: Illo try, Naughton con, 44-17.

CONNACHT: Seán Naughton; Chay Mullins, Hugh Gavin, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Niall Murray, Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Sam Gilbert for Ioane (46 mins); Denis Buckley for Duggan, Sam Illo for Aungier (both 50); David O’Connor for N Murray, Bundee Aki for Mullins (both 57); Eoin de Buitléar for Heffernan (64); Seán O’Brien for Boyle, Matthew Devine for Murphy (both 67).

SHARKS: Jordan Hendrikse; Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Makazole Mapimpi; George Whitehead, Jaden Hendrikse; Phatu Ganyane, Fez Mbatha, Hanro Jacobs; Jason Jenkins, Marvin Orie; Matt Romao, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: Emile van Heerden for Orie, Grant Williams for Hendrikse (both 41 mins); Eduan Swart for Mbatha (52); Phepsi Buthelezi for Tshituka, Le Roux Malan for Venter (both 57); Mawande Mdanda for Jacobs, Hakeem Kunene for Whitehead (both 59); Lee-Marvin Mazibuko for Ganyane (73).

Yellow card: Jenkins (28 mins).

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU).