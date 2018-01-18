Fixtures backlog puts a freeze on Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals

Bad weather delays mean only Old Alexandra and Pegasus play for a semi-final place

Mary Hannigan

 

Saturday was scheduled to be Irish Senior Cup quarter-final day but due to a backlog in fixtures caused by weather-related postponements only Old Alexandra and Pegasus will be playing for a place in the semi-finals, the other three games all second round ties.

Ulster Elks and Lurgan were to play on Wednesday night, with the winners meeting cup holders UCD in the last eight, but the frosty conditions put paid to that game too. The teams will, then, be hoping for a thaw on Saturday to get the tie played. UCD, meanwhile, can put their feet up.

Railway Union await the meeting of Loreto and Monkstown at Beaufort to find out who they’ll be playing the quarter-finals, while Cork Harlequins will take on the victors in the tie between Belfast Harlequins and Pembroke Wanderers.

With nine wins out of their 10 Leinster Division One games so far, Alexandra are in good shape going in to their game against Pegasus. The Belfast side, though, have put 18 goals past two other sides from the same division, Corinthian and Genesis, in the opening two rounds, and conceded none, so they’ll be confident enough of claiming a third Leinster scalp.

Irish Senior Cup – Second round: Ulster Elks v Lurgan, UUJ, 1.0; Belfast Harlequins v Pembroke Wanderers, Deramore Park, 2.30; Loreto v Monkstown, Beaufort, 2.30. Quarter-final: Old Alexandra v Pegasus, Alexandra College, 1.30.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.