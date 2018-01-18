Fixtures backlog puts a freeze on Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals

Saturday was scheduled to be Irish Senior Cup quarter-final day but due to a backlog in fixtures caused by weather-related postponements only Old Alexandra and Pegasus will be playing for a place in the semi-finals, the other three games all second round ties.

Ulster Elks and Lurgan were to play on Wednesday night, with the winners meeting cup holders UCD in the last eight, but the frosty conditions put paid to that game too. The teams will, then, be hoping for a thaw on Saturday to get the tie played. UCD, meanwhile, can put their feet up.

Railway Union await the meeting of Loreto and Monkstown at Beaufort to find out who they’ll be playing the quarter-finals, while Cork Harlequins will take on the victors in the tie between Belfast Harlequins and Pembroke Wanderers.

With nine wins out of their 10 Leinster Division One games so far, Alexandra are in good shape going in to their game against Pegasus. The Belfast side, though, have put 18 goals past two other sides from the same division, Corinthian and Genesis, in the opening two rounds, and conceded none, so they’ll be confident enough of claiming a third Leinster scalp.

Irish Senior Cup – Second round: Ulster Elks v Lurgan, UUJ, 1.0; Belfast Harlequins v Pembroke Wanderers, Deramore Park, 2.30; Loreto v Monkstown, Beaufort, 2.30. Quarter-final: Old Alexandra v Pegasus, Alexandra College, 1.30.