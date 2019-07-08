Finn Lynch within reach of qualifying Ireland for Tokyo Olympics

In spite of an uninspiring series to date, Ireland’s Finn Lynch is within reach of qualifying Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on the final day of racing on Tuesday at the Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato, Japan.

Although the Carlow sailor convincingly won his eighth race on Sunday, the rest of his scoresheet for the Gold fleet has been below expectations for the Rio 2016 veteran.

The penultimate day saw him slip back to 37th place overall, but even a modest return to his winning form seen for much of this season could deliver the qualification.

Such an outcome would allow an Irish trials series to get under way in addition to a major debrief as to why this championship proved so difficult when Lynch’s performance “trajectory” since January had been so strong.

A trials series would also involve Dublin’s Ewan McMahon, who is also racing in the Gold fleet but who slipped to 51st place on the penultimate day. However, McMahon in the Gold fleet is already seen as a strong result as it is his first senior world championship.

The event also includes Bangor’s Liam Glynn, who is racing in the Silver fleet but who has also enjoyed an improvement, graduating from racing in the lower-third Bronze fleet at earlier regattas.