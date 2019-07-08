Finn Lynch within reach of qualifying Ireland for Tokyo Olympics

Dublin’s Ewan McMahon is also racing in the Gold fleet, but has slipped to 51st place

Ireland’s Finn Lynch in the Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato, Japan. Photograph: Junichi hirai/Bulkhead

Ireland’s Finn Lynch in the Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato, Japan. Photograph: Junichi hirai/Bulkhead

 

In spite of an uninspiring series to date, Ireland’s Finn Lynch is within reach of qualifying Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on the final day of racing on Tuesday at the Laser World Championship in Sakaiminato, Japan.

Although the Carlow sailor convincingly won his eighth race on Sunday, the rest of his scoresheet for the Gold fleet has been below expectations for the Rio 2016 veteran.

The penultimate day saw him slip back to 37th place overall, but even a modest return to his winning form seen for much of this season could deliver the qualification.

Such an outcome would allow an Irish trials series to get under way in addition to a major debrief as to why this championship proved so difficult when Lynch’s performance “trajectory” since January had been so strong.

A trials series would also involve Dublin’s Ewan McMahon, who is also racing in the Gold fleet but who slipped to 51st place on the penultimate day. However, McMahon in the Gold fleet is already seen as a strong result as it is his first senior world championship.

The event also includes Bangor’s Liam Glynn, who is racing in the Silver fleet but who has also enjoyed an improvement, graduating from racing in the lower-third Bronze fleet at earlier regattas.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.